Fast Pace Health Urgent Care has announced that all of its Louisiana locations will now provide antibody testing for COVID-19. This includes the Urgent Care location at the Park Terrace Shopping Center in DeRidder.

Antibody testing is intended for people who have had COVID-19 systems in the past but have recently recovered. The purpose of the test is to determine who may have come into contact with the virus and to help the medical community track the spread of the virus.

Fast Pace Health issued the following statements about antibody testing:

“Fast Pace Health is now proudly offering antibody testing, in ALL clinic locations, to determine if someone had past exposure to COVID-19. The test is done by analyzing a patient’s blood sample.

This test is intended for people who may have had COVID-19 symptoms but are no longer experiencing those symptoms. The test determines the presence of antibodies (your body’s response) to the virus and helps identify people who may have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

This test is not intended to determine if a patient has a current infection. Diagnosis of a current COVID-19 infection involves a different type of testing which is also available at Fast Pace Health. Rather, the antibody test can be used to help determine if a person had the infection but was asymptomatic, or experienced symptoms but was not tested at the time of infection.

A positive result of the antibody test does not necessarily mean a person is immune to the virus. However, it can produce a likely indication that someone had a past infection. Information about how many people have been exposed to the virus and experienced no symptoms or mild symptoms can provide valuable insight to healthcare professionals as they track and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

The cost of antibody testing depends on variables such as insurance type, and coverage and guidelines, which are changing rapidly. Please check with your insurance carrier for more information.

There is no need to make an appointment for either the antibody or COVID-19 test at Fast Pace Health. We are providing testing seven days a week at all 113 Fast Pace Health clinics. However, at this time we do ask that you call the clinic from your vehicle upon arrival to abide by current social distancing practices.”

For more information about antibody testing, residents can contact Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in DeRidder by calling 337-202-4101.