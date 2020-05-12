K. R. Hanchey Elementary Kindergarten Registration for the 2020-2021 school year will be Monday, May 11 – Friday, May 15, 2020, from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon each day. Students entering Kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020.

The Drive-Through Registration will take place at the KRH bus ramp located between KRH and DeRidder Junior High School. Traffic flow will enter the parking lot nearest the junior high school proceed straight toward the gymnasium, turn right at the end of the parking lot and proceed toward the bus ramp. Cars will be facing Frusha Drive when at the bus ramp and will exit nearest the school onto Frusha Drive when the registration is completed.

Parents will remain in their cars for the registration and are asked to bring a pen to fill out the registration form. No other documentation will be required at this time. Parents will need to provide a Birth Certificate, Social Security card issued in the child’s name, shot record, and proof of residency at a later date.

Students enrolled in pre-kindergarten at K.R. Hanchey during the 2019-2020 school year do not need to fill out a kindergarten registration.

For more information, call the school at 463-4479, extension 0.