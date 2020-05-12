Employees at Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital recently received a nice surprise when local resident, Brittany Veuleman, provided a bag of hand-sewn, protective, cloth face masks to the staff.

The hospital provides rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other debilitating events.

Veuleman, who works at Nexion’s NWLA skilled nursing facilities, says she’s been unable to visit Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Veuleman’s facilities often serve as referral sources and discharge settings for the hospital.

“I had to get creative to find small ways to serve and connect with local hospitals,” she says. “Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital is such a great resource for my facilities, as well as the people in our community. I was happy to donate the masks to them. They have a wonderful, caring staff that always delivers amazing results.”

Jack Causey, CEO of Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital, says the masks were immediately put to use. “That was truly a meaningful gift to our staff,” he says.