Good afternoon all. Firstly, I want to thank everyone for their patience over the last few months. This has been a trying time for each of us, especially with new changes taking place every day. On behalf of all of us at the City, thank you for being so supportive as we developed new ways to assist you.

As you know, Phase One reopening is beginning in Louisiana. Below is what we have planned beginning Monday, May 18.

City Hall will be open at the drive-in window and front door. The hallway will be restricted so that customers can enter the waiting area and restroom only. City Hall will also have markers on the floor for spacing in order to ensure social distancing.

City Hall hours will be from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, and again from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday. As new Phases take place, we will update you on any changes.

All public access buildings will remain closed during Phase One including the Civic Center, Public Safety Center, City Room, and Tee-Joe Museum. The swimming pool will also remain closed.

Our green spaces and recreational spaces are still open, and we encourage residents to utilize them. Residents are also encouraged to use our dog park. We do ask, though, that everyone be aware of the people around them and allow ample space so everyone feels safe and comfortable.

Again, thank you. You’ve all shown such grace under pressure in allowing us to think quickly in how to best continue assisting you. We are incredibly appreciative.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux