Cassie Thompson, third-grade mathematics teacher at East Beauregard Elementary, was selected as a semi-finalist for the 2021 Louisiana Teacher of the Year award.

Thompson, a McNeese Elementary Education graduate, began her teaching career in Allen Parish, before moving to Beauregard Parish to teach third grade.

After a love for learning and understanding Autism Spectrum Disorders, Cassie completed Masters Courses and earned certification in Special Education Mild to Moderate Behavior Disorders in 2013.

After five years of working with mild to moderate students, she went back to a third-grade regular education classroom to rekindle her passion and love of mathematics, where she is currently taking courses to become a mentor teacher.

Thompson’s classroom learning environment promotes fun, growth, and a sense of family.

Her classrooms are meant to inspire students to pursue teaching and implement the same welcoming atmosphere in her classroom as her personal second trade teacher did that inspired her to become an educator.

“When I received the news from my principal that I was chosen as a semi-finalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year, I could hardly contain my excitement. I kept asking him, Are you serious? “Is this a dream?” I have reasoned with myself several times since then (laughing) “Are you sure that’s not a mistake?” “Is that really my name on that list?” “There is no way I am worthy of that honor.” There are so many teachers out there that are amazing and do not get the recognition they deserve, so it was hard to believe an entire committee at the state department of education believed I was worthy of being recognized as a top teacher in the state. I am honored and very proud to represent Beauregard Parish as a Louisiana Teacher of the year semi-finalist.” said Thompson.

Creating relationships and bonds with her students and parents is a major goal of Thompsons, using those relationships to enhance a student’s growth.

“If the students have a relationship with you built on love and trust, they will want nothing more than to please you,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s classrooms are filled with positive messages and reminders to her students that she loves them, never giving her students a doubt of how much they are cared for.

Thompson has been honored as East Beauregard Elementary Teacher of the Year, Beauregard Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year as well as served on many school boards, Parish and State committees.

Beauregard Parish, all of the students you have impacted, and the State of Louisiana are lucky and grateful for teachers like you!