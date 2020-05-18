Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Kyron Kinta Thompson, 18, of 233 Daggs Street, Paincourtville, and a filed verified complaint against a 16-year-old Gonzales youth, in connection with a drive-by shooting south of Napoleonville on May 9.

Detectives and deputies responded and made contact with the complainant. An investigation commenced and indicated that someone fired a gun into a residence while the home was occupied by multiple persons.

Through investigation, detectives determined that there had been a verbal confrontation between a resident of the home and another individual.

Detectives developed Kyron Kinta Thompson and the juvenile as suspects.

On Friday morning, detectives executed a search warrant at the home where Thompson resided and seized evidence, they believed related to this case.

Kyron Kinta Thompson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property Assault by Drive-By Shooting Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Kyron Kinta Thompson remains incarcerated in lieu of $15,000 bond.

A verified complaint was filed against the juvenile for:

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property Assault by Drive-By Shooting Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.