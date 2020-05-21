Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that, in compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase One reopening guidelines, all Ascension Parish baseball and softball parks are now open for practice sessions.

“The governor has decreed that baseball and softball are non-contact sports,” Cointment said. “After reviewing the recommendations of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and consulting with our recreation department, I am comfortable reopening the parks for team practice, effective immediately.”

Cointment said each organization responsible for running the leagues - baseball, softball, and adult softball - has been contacted and are making plans to resume organized activities. The fields will be open and available for free-play from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays, with leagues having priority use of the fields from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend play will be free play with the Parish of Ascension reserving the right to rent the fields to private organizations.

In addition to the State Fire Marshall Guidelines, Ascension Parish Recreation has additional guidelines the public and the organizations are encouraged to follow:

Parish of Ascension Recreation Guidelines

No Dugouts- dugouts are off limits; players’ equipment can safely be hung on the fencing with a minimum distance of 6 feet apart. All drills should limit player lines to a maximum of 5 players, with players still maintaining 6 feet physical distance allowance. Balls should be swapped out frequently and sanitized properly. No shared equipment beyond balls. Players should have own glove, helmet, and bat. All participants should bring sanitizer and sanitize frequently. (e.g. hands, equipment, and surroundings) Bleachers are off limits. Spectators should remain in their vehicles, drop participants off, or bring their own seating to maintain 6 feet physical distance. No tag-out plays are permitted. The 6 feet physical distance regulation should be maintained at all times if possible. Coaches and players physical contact should be as limited as possible. No handshakes, high fives, or hugs allowed. Multiple team use per field restrictions: the next practice slot participants should not enter the field area until the previous slot participants have exited. Please adjust your practice slot to end 10 minutes earlier to exit for the next team. No post practice huddles, speeches, or talks. Please make your exit from the fields in a timely fashion. Individuals should remove all trash from their areas and dispose of properly. (This should always be the practice.) All participants should use extreme caution with their health. Do not allow anyone - parent, coach, or player - to participate if they have a temperature or continuous cough. Face masks are strongly recommended for all. Restrooms will be available but “at your own risk,” as the recreation department is not responsible for restrooms after business hours. Scrimmages are strictly prohibited. Teams not adhering to this will be removed from their practice slot.

Additional field and park openings will be announced once the Governor declares Phase 2. For more information and guidelines on safely reopening, visit the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s website: https://opensafely.la.gov/.