On May 20, BPSO responded to the report of a burglary and theft at a local business in the Ragley area. Upon arrival, it was learned that at approximately midnight on the 20th, two white male suspects arrived at the business and gained entry inside. While inside, both suspects stole various items.

The suspect in the white shirt has brown hair, sleeve tattoos and stud earrings in both ears. The suspect in the maroon shirt has a sleeve tattoo on the left arm, goatee, and black hair.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model Ford F150.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please call (337)463-3281. Crime-Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the persons responsible for this crime. All callers will remain anonymous.