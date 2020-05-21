CareSouth Medical and Dental in partnership with Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Quest Diagnostics will open a drive-thru COVID-19 Community testing site at our Plaquemine Clinic, 59340 River West Dr.

Local officials were on hand to open the testing site including Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Iberville Parish Council members, Plaquemine Board of Selectmen, and White Castle’s Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem and other business and community leaders.

“We’re excited to bring COVID-19 testing to the Plaquemine area so that everyone will have access to it,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere. “This testing is part of our mission as a Federally Qualified Health Center to serve the underserved and most vulnerable populations and make healthcare available to everyone.”

“COVID-19 testing is a critical component to continuing our recovery from this pandemic, so we are thrilled to have another testing site in the City of Plaquemine,” said Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. “The City has been working closely with the parish, emergency responders and healthcare agencies to ensure we take precautions to help protect our residents as we re-open our city, and testing is an important part of that.”

Testing is open to anyone 12 years old or older who wants to take the test with or without symptoms. A doctor’s order is not required, but all participants must register in order to get the test. You can register by calling (225) 650-2000 or going online at caresouth.org.

Testing times:

Plaquemine, 59340 River West Dr. Starting May 21, 2020 Tuesday 8 a.m. to noon Thursday 3 to 5 p.m.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost. You will need to bring your insurance card and picture ID.

The testing is part of an initiative to increase testing in underserved communities in Louisiana by working with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) like CareSouth. Louisiana is one of 10 states participating in the initiative. CareSouth is one of only two participating organizations in Louisiana. CareSouth also has testing sites in Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000 or go to caresouth.org.