The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) recently announced that a DeRidder woman has been arrested on one count of cruelty to animals. After receiving complaints about a severely wounded and neglected horse, the BPSO launched an investigation on May 17. The following day the horse was seized by deputies and contacted a veterinarian to potentially treat the horse for its injuries.

Sadly, the horse died before the veterinarian could arrive. Sheral G. Zeno, of DeRidder, was charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

If convicted, Zeno faces up to six months in prison, a $1000 fine, and mandatory community service. Her bond was set at $10,000.

In their official release, the BPSO expressed gratitude for all those who assisted them in the case. The release said: “The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the citizens, rescue groups, and the Humane Society of Louisiana for the outpouring of offers to assist with the horse.”