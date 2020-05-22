At the May 21 Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed the week of May 25 through 30 as Ascension Parish 2020 Graduates Week.

“Ascension Parish and the rest of the world have been under quarantine for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted and altered school classes and schedules, especially exams, proms, and graduation ceremonies,” Cointment said in the proclamation.

He also noted that literally thousands of Ascension Parish residents graduate from various schools and institutions every year, from Kindergarten, Fifth Grade, Eighth Grade, High School, and from colleges and universities throughout the country.

“The six high schools in Ascension Parish collectively graduated a total of 1,580 students: 353 at East Ascension, 96 at Donaldsonville, 30 at Ascension Catholic, 576 at Dutchtown, 483 at St. Amant, and 42 at Ascension Christian; also 1804 5th graders and 1,765 8th graders also graduated from Ascension Parish public schools,” he said.

Cointment said he chose this week because the quarantine and social distancing regulations prevented all of these students from enjoying traditional end of the year activities and celebrations.

“This special time in students’ lives should be observed and celebrated by all of us, not only for their accomplishments but because these graduates represent our future,” Cointment said.