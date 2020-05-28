Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has named Dustin Montelius as Assistant Director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. He was previously serving as Operations Section Chief.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a type of emergency none of us has ever faced before,” Cointment said. “Dustin really distinguished himself during this time and has more than merited this promotion.”

Montelius joined the Ascension Parish OHSEP in 2017 after having served with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. James OHSEP. He holds a Baccalaureate degree in Liberal Arts from Nicholls State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Unified Public Safety Administration from Northwestern State University. He has attended numerous continuing education certifications, and has been cited by his supervisor for excellence in his work.

“I am proud to call Dustin Montelius a part of the Emergency Operations Center,” said OHSEP Director Rachael Wilkinson. She especially commended the leadership role he played in coordinating the many aspects of the EOC during the pandemic.