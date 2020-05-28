DeRidder City Hall has announced that the remaining signs honoring the DeRidder High School Senior Class of 2020 have been moved from West Park to City Hall. The signs can be picked up by the Senior or a family member. The signs for the following Seniors are at City Hall: Elijah Yelladay, Zachary McKay, Ashley Cheatham, Ethan Lynch, Blake Efimoff, Travis Green, Jr., Tristin Corlew, Christian Cruz-Koraram, Alyvia Meaut, Brandon Roman, Kalvin Donald, Ally Rosegrant, Seth Boswell, Fuentes Alberto, Emily Bubb, Christopher Stonecipher, Jamacia Bell, Nykima James, Zachary Workman, Mikhalib Green, Wesley Schuetz, and Woodrow Crawford III.