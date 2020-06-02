Anne Causey began her employment at the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce in 2011, she retired at the end of February.

As Executive Director, Anne has worked closely with Fort Polk and Vernon Parish being a partner of the Vernon Parish School Coalition, established Leesville as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, formed the Vernon Parish Partners in Education and achieved the status of Vernon Parish becoming an ACT Certified Work Ready Community.

Anne continues to work with the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee to enhance relations between the military and civilian community, providing support to our soldiers and their families.

Anne Causey was born in Oakdale, Louisiana, while her father was stationed at Camp Claiborne.

She was raised in Hattiesburg and Gulfport Mississippi and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, majoring in Business Education.

She joined Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant and was stationed in New York City for four years. While a stewardess, she was chosen to fly the White House Charters for President Kennedy.

She married Dan Willson, a West Point graduate, and began life as an Army wife enjoying Germany, Fort Knox, Fort Benning, Fort Leavenworth, and West Point.

She arrived in Leesville and Fort Polk in 1976.

Her second marriage was to Rodger Causey, a Leesville native and football coach and has enjoyed being a resident of Leesville ever since.

She was Assistant Vice-President for Sabine State Bank, serving as Marketing Manager and Branch Manager at Fort Polk.

She retired after 22 years with Sabine Bank but soon found herself back working with the public as Executive Director of Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Anne, you will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting you, and working with you.

We are grateful for all you have done for Vernon Parish.