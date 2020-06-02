New Birth Missionary Baptist Church of Leesville will be sponsoring a prayer candlelight vigil for George Floyd on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The vigil will be held in the Stage parking lot in Leesville located at 1778 S 5th St, Leesville, LA 71446.

The vigil will begin gathering at 6:30 pm.

Social distancing measures will be observed and all that attend are asked to wear a mask.

“We wanted to have a vigil to come together for peace, justice and equality for all,” said Dianette Smith-Maxie.

In times like these, small communities like ours, need to come together and unite as one and not let the world divide us and forget our purpose.