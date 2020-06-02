The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles is tracking a system now identified as Tropical Depression Three.

Tropical Depression Three is being tracked over the Bay of Campeche. The National Weather Service issued a statement on Tuesday morning regarding the possibility of TD3 forming a tropical cyclone in the immediate future.

Tuesday’s statement reads: “The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Three, located over the Bay of Campeche. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.”

In a Facebook live video on Monday evening NWS Lake Charles Meteorologist Donald Jones discussed Tropical Depression Three’s potential impact in the next week. Jones noted that the National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Depression Three to eventually become a Tropical Storm. Jones noted that the storm was moving slowly near Mexico. He also stated that heavy rains and higher than normal tides are expected in Southwest Louisiana for this weekend and early next week.

Jones emphasized that since this system was weak, it is important for residents to not focus on any one specific computer model when assessing the potential long term impact of tropical systems.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Monday urging Louisiana residents to prepare for the 2020 Hurricane Season.

The statement said: “As today marks the beginning of the 2020 Hurricane Season, we are actively monitoring a tropical system in the Bay of Campeche with a high probability of development. Regardless of development, there will be a potential for heavy rainfall this weekend.”

“I want to urge the people of Louisiana to prepare for hurricane season now and Get A Game Plan. Visit GetAGameplan.org for emergency preparedness tips and information and be sure to add items like masks and hand sanitizer into your supplies kit.There is still significant uncertainty in the system's eventual track and intensity, but we will continue to monitor the situation and offer updates as they are made available.”







