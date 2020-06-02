Recently, the Baton Rouge area All-Metro basketball teams were released, and two players from East Ascension made the cut.

For the All-Metro boy’s team, Spartan senior guard Hobert Grayson made the first team after concluding his career with a tremendous performance in 2019-2020.

Grayson helped lead East Ascension to a 22-8 record during the first full season under new head coach Tyler Turner. This included a perfect 4-0 record against parish rivals Dutchtown and St. Amant.

The Spartans finished as the District 5-5A runner-up, and they earned the No. 13 seeding for the Class 5A playoffs.

They hosted a matchup against No. 20 Parkway in the opening round.

After the game got tight in the second half, East Ascension used a 17-4 third-quarter rally to run away with a 66-51 victory. That marked the fifth straight season in which they won at least one playoff game.

In the second round, the Spartans had to go on the road to face fourth-seeded Bonnabel. East Ascension lost a tight one, 58-53. Bonnabel went on to lose to Alexandria in the 5A state title game by one point.

In this impressive run, Grayson averaged 20.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Due to these numbers, Grayson has been well-recognized over the offseason. He was named the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish MVP.

Grayson was also an honorable-mention selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-State squad.

He was the only male player from the parish to make the All-Metro squad.

The All-Metro Outstanding Player was Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman, a Virginia signee and Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

This past season, Beekman led Scotlandville to its fourth straight state title. Head coach Carlos Sample was named the All-Metro Coach of the Year.

There was also only one female player from Ascension Parish to make the All-Metro team and that was East Ascension senior forward Sadie Williams.

After two straight seasons of winning more than 20 games and being two years removed from a 5A state title victory, the Lady Spartans finally looked human this past season.

East Ascension finished with a 12-8 record during the regular season and lost to 18th-seeded Barbe at home in the opening round of the playoffs. It was the first time in four years that the Lady Spartans didn’t win at least one postseason game.

Despite the struggles, Williams put forth an exceptional season as a senior.

Two years after starting in East Ascension’s state championship victory against Natchitoches Central, she made first-team All-Metro after averaging 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

The UL-Monroe signee was also a first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish selection.

The All-Metro squad was highlighted by Lee’s Diamond Hunter. The Sam Houston State signee was named the team’s Outstanding Player after winning Class 4A MVP and leading Lee to a second straight Division-II state title.

Her head coach Valencia Wilson was named the All-Metro squad’s Coach of the Year.