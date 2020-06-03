Our beloved country is desperately in need of prayer; not only for the recent pandemic but also from the racial division that threatens the very core of our existence as a peace-loving nation before the entire world.

On May 25, another tragedy occurred out of hatred toward mankind and God's authority when a police officer in Minneapolis took the life of George Floyd. The brutality of the crime displayed the face of evil. The response of the people in turn has erupted in violence and riots like never before. And though many are enraged by what they witnessed, the call for justice must also come with a call for calm and peace to achieve any effective results. How do we do this in an environment charged with anger? This can only be accomplished through prayer, forgiveness and the word of God.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

It is time as a nation to lock arms together in prayer regardless of background and ethnicity. There must be unity as we seek the Lord for healing within the land.

“But anyone who hates another brother or sister is still living and walking in darkness. Such a person does not know the way to go, having been blinded by the darkness.”

God created each of us uniquely different and in his image. The definition of image is the representation (likeness) of that something or someone. As a Child of God, you and I must walk in the ways of the Lord even during difficult times such as these.

Our reaction to evil should never be with more hate. In fact, the word of God directs his children to "love thy neighbor as thy self." For love covers all areas hate does not. Love has no invisible boundaries and comes in only one color, RED. The blood of Jesus!

For it is written: “And through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross.

In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace.

How much more, then, will the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered himself unblemished to God, cleanse our consciences from acts that lead to death, so that we may serve the living God!

But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.”

It was never by coincidence that our great nation was founded on godly principles. It's this fundamental truth in which the enemy has maneuvered within the heart of man to tear this nation apart. How? By undermining the authority set forth at the foundation of our existence.

As I sought the Lord in prayer due to recent events I heard these words:

“My children must lay down their anger, prejudice and judgmental ways in order to hear from me, for I alone is of authority to judge; not man. I will judge the world. Hatred begets hatred, but love inspires forgiveness. The nation is spiraling out of control for it thirsts after its own kind.

Did I not say vengeance is mine? Then why are so many taking it upon themselves to act on my behalf though their tactics are not my own? I say to you, lay down those things that will prevent me from coming to your defense, and humble yourselves before me. I am still in control. I shall bring deliverance unto you if only you would clean your hearts of strife and unforgiveness. Pray to me for healing and peace in the land in which I have given you; lift your voices unto me as one, there I will be in the midst of your prayers; and repent of your evil ways… Thus saith the Lord.”

Please, let's all come together before the Lord in prayer for a country divided shall not stand.

Father, in the name of Jesus, we humbly come before you asking You to heal our nation. Break the stronghold of the enemy that has gripped the heart of man in this land.

You are our God, our rock, in whom we find protection. You are our shield, the power that saves us, and our place of safety. You are our refuge, our savior, the one who saves us from violence. We call upon the LORD, who is worthy of praise, and he saved us from our enemies.

In peace we will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O LORD, will keep us safe. But let all who take refuge in you rejoice; let them sing joyful praises forever. Spread your protection over them, that all who love your name may be filled with joy.

You, Lord, hear the desire of the afflicted; you encourage them, and you listen to their cry, defending the fatherless and the oppressed, so that mere earthly mortals will never again strike terror.

You are our hiding place; you shall preserve us from trouble; you shall surround us with songs of deliverance. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance. From heaven the Lord looks down and sees all mankind; from his dwelling place he watches all who live on earth. For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.

And as we are reminded, Do not avenge yourselves, beloved, but leave room for God’s wrath. For it is written: “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay, says the Lord.We shall rejoice in our confident hope. Be patient in trouble, and keep on praying.

Amen!

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

Bible references: Genesis 1:27; 2 Chronicles 7:14; Colossians 1:20; Ephesians 1:7; Hebrews 9:14; 1 John 1:7; 2 Samuel 22:3-4; Psalm 4:8; Psalm 5:11; Psalm 10:17-18; Psalm 33:12-14; Ephesians 6:12; Romans 12:12, 19. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

