The Ascension Parish COVID-19 free testing site, operated by the Louisiana National Guard at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, will close temporarily due to the impact of Tropical Storm Cristobal and the weather associated with it.

According to information received, the Louisiana National Guard is suspending operations at all of its all Community Based Testing Sites and Mobile Testing Unit Sites throughout the state for the period of Sunday June 7 through Friday June 12.

The statement from the National Guard notes that the testing operations are being suspended so they can transition to storm preparation and support. The testing site at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is expected to resume operations on Monday, June 15 for normal days and hours.