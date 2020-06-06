Attorney General Jeff Landry wants Louisiana citizens to be aware that the U.S. Treasury Department has begun distributing some Economic Impact Payments to eligible individuals via prepaid debit cards; and he is offering consumer information and tips to help ease some of the concerns regarding the validity of these stimulus monies.

“It is great that Louisiana consumers are being cautious in the wake of the many Coronavirus scams we have seen,” said General Landry. “I want our State to know that the federal government is indeed sending debit cards to some people and that those recipients should follow all directions provided with the prepaid cards.”

Consumers, who are receiving EIP cards because the IRS did not have their bank account information, should be aware that the prepaid debit cards will arrive in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.”

The cards are Visa branded and are issued by MetaBank.

Detailed instructions on how to easily activate the card will be included in the envelope.

General Landry offers the following tips to Louisiana citizens who receive their Economic Impact Payments via a prepaid debit card:

Follow the directions provided with the prepaid card and make sure that you are using EIPCard.com for accurate information about the card.

Know that activation includes inputting your card number, the last 6-digits of your Social Security number, and the 3-digit security code from the back of your Card.

It may also include providing your name and address or answering other identity verification questions.

When activating your card, select a secure PIN number and do not share this number with anyone.

Visit EIPCard.com to locate surcharge-free ATMs for cash withdrawals, to view the fee schedule and cardholder agreement information, and to get answers to questions regarding the card.

Be on guard against any non-official scam websites, text messages, or phone calls requesting your card number, PIN, or other personal and financial information.

For more information about Economic Impact Payments, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.