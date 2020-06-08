The Ascension Parish COVID-19 testing site, which was closed temporarily in anticipation of Tropical Storm Cristobal, will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday June 9, for one week.

The Louisiana National Guard operates the site at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 South St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. People seeking tests should enter at the second entrance, behind the chapel. Once there, signage and National Guard members will direct traffic flow.

The site will be open Tuesday through Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. until noon, and again on Monday and Tuesday, June 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. until noon. June 16 is the last day for testing.

The test is drive-thru only, and is a self-administered nasal swab. Candidates for testing must be at least 18 years of age and have a Louisiana ID. A doctor’s order is not required.