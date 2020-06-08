Ascension's Gauthier & Amedee Wombats are among the American Legion Louisiana teams that have returned to action. They officially began their season on May 30.

The high-school baseball season may have been cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but it won't stop the American Legion season.

Although American Legion baseball has cancelled July's regional tournaments and August's World Series, teams from Louisiana are still planning on playing a regular season and a state tournament.

Fittingly, their first action came against archrival Southland in a double-header.

In the the first game, the Wombats dropped a heartbreaker.

The Hogs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second following two wild pitches and a Wombat fielding error.

Gauthier & Amedee tied it in the bottom of the fourth. Dutchtown's Landon Manson came up with a leadoff double, and he later scored on a sac grounder by East Ascension alum Blaise Foote.

However, Southland went back up 3-1 in the bottom of the frame.

In the top of the fifth, the Wombats scratched four runs to take their first lead of the game.

St. Amant's Connor Adams led off with a walk and his Gator teammate Trey Webb hit a two-run homer.

Reese Lipoma then walked, and East Ascension alum Grant Griffin joined him on base following an error. Lipoma scored on a Manson single, and Griffin scored on a sac grounder from St. Amant's Blake Rambin.

Southland cut the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth, and in the bottom of the seventh, they took the game in scintillating fashion.

The Hogs were down to their final out when they produced a single. One of their batters was then hit by a pitch. It set the table for a walk-off, three-run homer that won the game.

In the loss, Manson went 2-3 with an RBI and a walk, while Webb was 1-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk.

Dutchtown Brock Barthelemy started the game from the mound and pitched three full innings. He yielded no hits, but an unearned run was scored. He struck out five.

Game two was another tight one, but the Wombats won this time around.

Southland took a 1-0 lead to start the game, but Gauthier & Amedee responded with a four-run flurry.

Lipoma, of St. Amant, led off with a walk, and Griffin singled. Dutchtown alum Brayden Caskey then drove both home with a double.

Foote was hit by a bitch, and two more runs were scored following a Will Delaune double.

Southland trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the third. In the top of the fourth, they tied the game.

At the bottom of the frame, Caskey was hit by a pitch to lead it off. He eventually scored when Manson reached base on an error.

The Wombats extended their lead in the fifth. St. Amant's Slade Zeppuhar led off with a single, and he eventually scored on a wild pitch.

The Hogs responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but Gauthier & Amedee won it in the bottom of the frame.

Manson and Foote each singled, and Manson later scored on a sac grounder by Delaune. It led to a 7-6 Wombat victory.

Zeppuhar was 2-2 with two walks. Caskey and Delaune were both 1-3. Caskey had two RBIs, and Delaune had three.

The two teams met again last Monday. The game ended in a 4-4 tie. They're scheduled to meet for a fifth time on Wednesday.

This Saturday, Gauthier & Amedee is set to play the Gibbs Cardinals in a double-header at Riverside Academy.