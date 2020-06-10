One lucky dog was saved last week in Ascension Parish.

Workers from Cara’s House, which serves as the parish’s animal shelter, spotted the stray dog along Airline Highway. Snapshots show motorists, including an 18-wheeler driver, stopping to assist with the rescue effort.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped and helped us catch the little dog on Airline Highway,” the Cara's House Facebook post read. “Thanks to our awesome girls at the shelter for getting this sweet dog!”

Jade Kendrick said she and her co-worker Kayla spotted the dog running along the highway.

She said he was afraid and began to run into a wooded area.

“We had cars stopped so they wouldn’t hit him. Some amazing volunteers even got out of their vehicles to help us out,” Kendrick said.

After a few minutes, the frightened pup hid under a car. The volunteers were able to rescue him there.

“Once the dog was under our care, my coworker Kayla actually took him home and is currently fostering him. We named him Flee. It was a long and crazy chase, but was definitely worth it in the end,” she said.

Cara's House, located at 9894 Airline Hwy. in Sorrento, currently has a June adoption special. Dogs can be adopted for $90, and cats for $50.

The shelter facilitated adoptions of 57 cats and nine dogs throughout May, according to the site.

Residents can assist the shelter’s mission by donating. Cara’s House accepts donations at its front door, and via its Amazon Wish List.