Talk show host Moon Griffon, heard locally on radio station WJBO 1150 AM, will be the featured speaker at the June Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. The event will start with a meet-and-greet until noon, when the program will begin.

A native of Plaquemine, Moon Griffon mixes common-sense thinking with his own brand of Cajun flavor. A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, he is the founder and owner of Moon Griffon nterprises, LLC. The Moon Griffon Show has been on air for 26 years with more then 7,000 shows, making it the longest running talk show in Louisiana. The show can be heard locally on WJBO 1150AM on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 9 9to 11 a.m. MOnday through Friday on KPEL 96.5 in Lafayette.

Republican candidates running in the 2020 elections are welcome to the meet-and-greet with guests.

Cost for the lunch is $22 (choice from three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but credit cards are accepted). The event is open to the public, and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com

Entree Choices are: fried catfish, fried shrimp or marinated chicken. All meals include a salad, stuffed potato, iced tea and dessert.

Members and guests are asked to bring non-perishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.