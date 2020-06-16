DeRidder, Louisiana – The ABWM Foundation named June as Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM) in 2016, and Beauregard Health System is excited that this will be the fourth year of the wound care community celebrating this month. The purpose of naming June as Wound Healing Awareness Month was to recognize the challenges experienced by individuals whose lives are affected daily by chronic wounds, and to bring awareness to the public of the support given by certified wound specialists.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the ABWM Foundation, Joseph McCulloch, PT, PhD, FAPTA, CWS®, stated, “The ABWM Foundation Board of Trustees is excited that Wound Healing Awareness Month is in its fourth year. We are thankful to the organizations that are partnering with us to help raise awareness in this important issue.”

It is alarming to know that chronic wounds affect some 8 million Americans each year. That’s one wound every 3.8 seconds in the USA alone. Chronic wounds are often a result of one or more health conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease. An ulcer present for more than 30 days is more likely to become infected! Every 1.2 seconds someone develops a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU)! Early detection and effective treatment can prevent a wound from becoming chronic and speed up the healing process – both of which decrease the risk of infection and additional complications.

“Wounds, particularly ones that are slow to heal, can have a major impact on someone’s quality of life and can cause pain, fear and decreased activity. For many people, these wounds can be caused or worsened by poor circulation, diabetes, trauma, insect bites, cuts or burns. Fortunately, with the correct interventions and care, many wounds can be effectively treated and the healing time shortened. It is my pleasure to serve the needs of our community so patients can receive exceptional care, right here at home,” said Tracy Winkley, PT, CWS, CLT.

The Wound Care Clinic is an integral part of Beauregard Health System and the Rehabilitation Services Department, working in close relationship with its physicians and staff for the most comprehensive and effective patient care. The Clinic offers a variety of proven, effective treatment options to help wounds heal, including debridement, compression, negative pressure therapy and specialized dressings.

If you have any questions regarding WHAM or Beauregard Health System’s Wound Care Clinic, please contact Tracy Winkley, PT, CWS, CLT at t.winkley@beauregard.org or 337.462.7320.