Sheriff-Elect Mark Herford recently announced that Kate Cooper of Beauregard Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

She resides in Beauregard Parish and is DeRidder High Graduate. Kate plans to attend LSU and pursue a degree in English. Kate is the daughter of Jill and Aaron Cooper, granddaughter of Bolivar and Harriett Bishop.

The Sheriffs' Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership, and character are considered in making selections of Sheriffs' scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-four parishes throughout the state.

In closing Sheriff-Elect Herford said, “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana's future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Beauregard Parish's Honorary Members.”

Kate spent her Senior year dual-enrolled at McNeese and is technically done with her first year of college. She plans to be a part of the 3 plus program at LSU where she will spend three years getting her undergraduate in English and then three years pursuing a Law Degree at LSU.