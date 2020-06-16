Registrar of Voters Robert Poche encourages all Ascension parish residents eligible to vote in the Saturday, July 11, Presidential Preference Primary Election to consider voting early. Early voting begins on Saturday, June 20 and continues through Saturday, July 4, excluding Sundays.

The registrars of voters will open their offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of early voting. When residents go to cast their votes early, they will be asked to identify themselves with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. A Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant's name and picture or other generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature are all recognized as proper identification.

Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning smartphone application, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as whether they are eligible to vote in this election. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters’ Office or at other designated locations.

Early voting locations for registered voters in Ascension parish are listed below:

Courthouse Annex - 828 S. Irma Blvd., RM #205, Gonzales, LA 70737-3631, 225-621-5780 Courthouse West - 300 Houmas St., STE B, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, 225-473-7906 Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 HWY 42, Prairieville, LA 70769. 225-621-5780

Voters can also visit the Secretary of State’s website, GeauxVote.com, to find out where to vote on election day, what’s on their ballot and their voting districts.