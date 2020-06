Saturday is the deadline for online voter registration in order to vote in the upcoming July 11 presidential preference primary in Louisiana.

Early voting begins Saturday, June 20, and continues through Saturday, July 4, excluding Sundays. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Early voting was extended one week in Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's Emergency Election Plan.

The runoff will Aug. 15, if necessary.