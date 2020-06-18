The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused a great upheaval in the daily lives and routines of local residents. Many events have been forced to cancel or postpone to another time. The City of DeRidder announced on June 16 that they would not be holding their annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

The following statement was issued on Facebook:

“It’s with sadness that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration in downtown DeRidder. We know our residents, and our neighbors from the outlying communities, look forward to this event each summer. We do, too!

We hope that this year, however, you celebrate in your own way, and have a happy and safe day with those you love. We are already eyeing the 2021 event and hope to make a memorable return!”