The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in regards to the theft of a hearse from Labby's Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville. The hearse was taken from the funeral home at some point between 6 p.m. Thursday night and 8 a.m. Friday morning. The hearse is a 2013 Chrysler and bears LA Plate # 720 DDK. Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.