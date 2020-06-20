NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education is offering several free online courses through the end of the month. The courses are self-paced and can be done any time.

Available subjects are “Creating Web Pages,” “Creating WordPress Websites,” “Fundamentals and Supervision of Management,” “Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search” and “Keys to Effective Communication.”

Other available classes are “Managing Customer Service,” “Marketing Your Business on the Internet,” “Personal Finance,” “Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring,” and “Individual Excellence.”

Enrollment is available at ed2go.com/nsu. For more information, contact Melanie Bedgood at bedgoodm@nsula.edu.