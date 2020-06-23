Courtney Smith has been chosen to receive the Shanita Shine Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was set up in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Cole due to the loss of their daughter, Shanita Shine.

Shanita was a senior attending Grambling State University maintaining a 3.9 GPA majoring in Accounting. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from both DeRidder High School and Grambling State University. Smith received a cash award of $300.00. I was so amazed and overjoyed she chose Grambling State University.

She told me, "mama I want to experience that blackness I know I have been accepted in numerous universities."

The scholarship is awarded to students exhibiting high aptitude, determination and leadership capabilities. Smith has participated in Student Council, FBLA, Mayor's Youth Council,

Key Club, an Assistant teacher at Vacation Bible School, Student of the Month as well as Student of the Year. Ms. Courtney Smith is a 2020 graduate of DeRidder High School maintaining a 4.0 GPA anticipating on attending McNeese State University, Lake Charles, La majoring in Business/Finance.