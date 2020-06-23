The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a hearse stolen from Labby Memorial Funeral home in Leesville has been recovered. It was reported that the vehicle was recovered on Sunday, and it was found on Corley Road in Anacoco.

Robert Laurent of Labby Memorial Funeral Home posted the following message on their official Facebook Page: “I would like to extend a very special thank you to the Vernon Parish Sheriff‘s office and our wonderful community who helped us with locating our stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office did recover it today, and although the investigation is still ongoing, we are grateful for all of the help from everyone who shared to get the word out and assisted in locating it.”

The VPSO is still actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any relevant information to contact Detective Price at 337-238-1311.