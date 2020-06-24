A statue that paid homage to Confederate soldiers will soon be removed from the grounds of Plaquemine City Hall and placed in storage.

Removal of the statue will come as the result by Iberville Parish Council members, who unanimously approved the removal of the monument. The council members rendered their vote at the June 16 meeting.

The Daughters of the Confederacy – which no longer has a chapter in Iberville Parish -- erected the statue in 1912 on the front lawn of what was then the Iberville Courthouse, before it became the Plaquemine City Hall in 1985. The statue at the corner of Meriam Street and Railroad Avenue reads “To the Memory of the Soldiers of Iberville, 1861-65” on one side, while another side bears the inscription “Confederate Heroes” and another side reads “Let the Principles for Which They Fought Live Eternally.”

Raheem Pierce, who represents District 6 on the Iberville Parish Council, requested the proposal for the agenda days after he orchestrated a march in downtown Plaquemine to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The vote drew applause from residents who believed the statue paid homage to slavery of African-Americans, and opposition from those who believe the statue represents history.

Pierce said he and Council Chairman Matt Jewell discussed the recommendation days after the protest march.

The unanimous vote came as a surprise, Pierce said.

“It shows that we’re actually moving forward and getting things done,” Pierce told Post/South. “We need to create symbols together – white and black, Republican and Democrat.”

The decision, however, has drawn outcries on social media. Residents have said the statue represents ancestry and heritage, even though they do not agree with slavery.

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said the statue would be crated and placed in storage.

He said he did not want to discuss the council’s decision.

“I have no comment on the vote,” Ourso said. “All I can say is that I understand both sides, but it’s time to move on.”