The Veterans Place will be serving food boxes to the community as well as a hot meal on

Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00 am at the Vernon Parish Fair Grounds.



The soup kitchen will also be at the Vernon Parish Fair Grounds, located at 276 H M Stevens Blvd,

Leesville, LA 71446, offering a hot meal.

There are no requirements to receive a food box or a hot meal, everyone is welcome.

Everything will still be a drive-thru only situation, the Veterans Place wanted everyone to remain in

their vehicles and wear a mask.

While you are on the fairgrounds please follow the instructions by the Leesville Fire Department and

from any Staff member as well.

“If anyone is looking to help or volunteer please give me a call or send me a text at 337 378 3662,

and we will be happy to have you with this event,” said Veterans Place.