The Annual Bill Reigel Memorial Basketball Camp scheduled for June 29-July 2 has been postponed due to an increase of Covid-19 cases in the area.

“We want to make sure we are doing our part in keeping our community safe,” said Susan Harrington-Johnson.

The basketball camp will be rescheduled, the date just has not been set yet due to Covid-19 numbers.

“We will send out the new date as soon as we feel it’s safe. Thank you for understanding,” said Johnson.