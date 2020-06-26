The City of Plaquemine announced in June that the July 4th Hometown Celebration will be canceled this year.

"This decision was made before we saw the rise in cases we are seeing with the Phase II re-opening of our state in June, so it was the right decision," said Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. "Our celebration draws thousands, and we do not want to put our residents at risk."

"We are very disappointed because this would have been our 20th anniversary celebration, but we believe this is the right thing to do at this time," he added. "We are hopeful that we can hold one or two Boogie on the Bayou concerts this fall, but we won't know if that will be possible until later this summer."

The City has put up July 4th decorations in honor of Independence Day, and residents are asked to hang American flags and decorate their homes to show patriotism and respect for our country.