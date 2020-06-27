Since 1984 the Vernon Community Action Council, Vernon CAC, has been serving the residents of Vernon Parish before the Covid-19 pandemic but continues to lend a helping hand during the pandemic.

Vernon CAC was the recipient of the federal grant for Covid-19 allowing them to provide financial assistance to those who qualify for financial assistance with their electric/gas bill.

The Action Council hopes to be adding more programs for financial assistance to those who qualify as the programs trickle down from federal and state levels.

“We strive to serve all in need in our community reaching out with a helping hand especially to those in crisis needing someone who cares. Our main program that is geared to assisting with electric and gas is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program, when they apply for COVID they will also apply for this program as well,” said Deanna Thomason Executive Administrator.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation, LIHEAP , $13.9 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding are awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to help families, seniors and people with disabilities pay their energy bills.

This supplemental funding will help prevent, prepare for, and/or respond to home energy needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and can be used towards payment for heating and cooling services.

Eligible applicants will be granted a $600 benefit in addition to any other LIHEAP funds for which they may qualify.

Assistance is available for individuals who are experiencing difficulty paying their electric utility bills.

Eligible applicants will receive a one time benefit that can be used towards payment for home cooling services.

The Vernon Community Action Council office is currently closed and applications can be submitted by calling 337-404-7710 or by email at vcacenergy@yahoo.com and have the following documentation available:

• A copy of your heating and cooling bills for one month (not older than six months)

• Last four consecutive copies of check stubs for employed household members

• Proof of unearned income (Social Security, unemployment insurance, pension funds, disability, etc.)

• Proof of present address (rent receipt, lease or deed, etc.)

• Driver’s license or picture ID of the head of household and Social Security card

• Proof of total members living in your household and their Social Security cards

Please note that additional documentation might be required.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Household income determines the minimum requirements for energy assistance.

• Applicants must be responsible for the household energy bill.

• Applicant must have an active cooling utility account.

• Income Guideline Chart

Family Size Monthly Income Limit

1 $ 2,011

2 $ 2,630

3 $ 3,249

4 $ 3,868

5 $ 4,486

6 $ 5,105

7 $ 5,221

8 $ 5,337

9 $ 5,453

10 $ 5,569

The Vernon CAC hopes to help families that are in need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are always serving the community. We want people to know that we are here and we are wanting to help. We were here before the pandemic and will be here during and after. We want to help people that have never been in this situation before, that have never needed us before.” said Thompson.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vernon CAC offered Information and referral services, Homeless prevention, Rapid rehousing services, Homeless Shelter, Food For Seniors, Liheap Emergency electric and gas assistance, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

More programs will be available for Vernon Parish residents through CAC as they become available.