The Arc of East Ascension is stepping into the virtual space for a fundraising partnership with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine

Small businesses and non-profit organizations have been derailed temporarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, and The Arc of East Ascension is no exception. Organizers chose to cancel this year’s Dancing For A Cause to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As a patron of The Arc of East Ascension, you understand the importance of the work that we do for our clients and our community. Especially, the devastating impact that canceling our biggest fundraiser has had on The Arc’s ability to fulfill its mission.

The Arc hopes that the community will support this virtual effort to ensure that Ascension Parish’s most vulnerable residents will continue to receive the care that they need and deserve during these unprecedented times. Help us spread joy and raise awareness for our cause.

The Arc of East Ascension, would like to update the community on how we plan to move beyond these challenges.

We will contact dancers from the Past, 2009-2019. Participants will be required to submit a 30-45 second video flaunting your best dance moves (think TikTok!).

Videos do not need to be professionally choreographed or to feature technical dancing. Get creative and have fun with your choice of song, costume, and location… keeping in mind the video should be family friendly. This will be your chance, once again, to show off those boogie shoes and to help The Arc of East Ascension continue to do what it does best. This is how we will “Rewind”.

The videos will be posted on Parents Magazine website (www.brparents.com) for the community to vote for their favorite dance group or couple. Each vote will be a donation of $10. Your donation will directly support the programs and services of the Arc of East Ascension.

If you are a Star Dancer or Professional Dancer from the past and would like to participate in the 2020 Rewind, please email or contact Event Coordinator, Sharon Morris at 225-621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org, if we have not contacted you.

Current Sponsors for Dancing For A Cause 2020/Rewind/Services and Programs:

The Lamar Dixon Foundation, (Bill and Mary Lee Dixon) Ascension Parish Sherriff Office, (Sheriff Bobby Webre) Clerk of Court, (Bridget Hannah) Fab-con, (Bobby Giles) Mayor, Barney Arceneaux Health Care Pharmacy, (Doug Robichaux) 23rd District Attorney’s Office, (Ricky Babin) Former State Representative District 88, (Johnny Berthelot) Schexnaydre Restoration & Construction, (Kent and Wade Schexnaydre) V Purpera & Son’s Lumber Co., Inc. Louisiana Federal Credit Union Lake Urgent Care Ascension, LLC Air Product & Chemicals, Inc. Shell Geismar Rubicon, LLC Oxy Chemical BASF