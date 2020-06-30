Champion Home Builders, supported by LED FastStart®, will conduct a job fair on Thursday, July 9, to identify potential employees for hourly positions at its manufacturing facility in Leesville, Louisiana.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, located at 1204 S. Fifth St. in Leesville.

The company seeks candidates for the following positions: QA inspectors; cabinetry; millworks; electricians; plumbers; carpenters; HVAC; maintenance; flooring installers; finishing carpentry; siding installers; trim work installers; roof builders; metal roofing installation; framing; drywall installation; parts and warehouse workers; janitors and utility cleanup; carpet and linoleum layers; and drywall finishers, texture applicators and painters.