Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) announced today that Ron Marshall, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services will retire after 41 years of service to the electric cooperative and its members.

Marshall has served in his current role of vice president since 2007, and previously as the co-op’s accountant and Manager of Finance and Administrative Services. Since 1979, Marshall oversaw the modernizing the cooperative’s billing cycle from pencil and paper to digital, allowing members to enjoy the ease and convenience of online bill payments and a variety of billing options. He secured FEMA funding that allowed BECi to rebuild its infrastructure and restore power to thousands of members after numerous storms and hurricanes, most notably Hurricane Rita. Most recently, Marshall played a critical leadership role in updating the cooperative’s metering system from human-read meters to an automatic digital meter infrastructure. Marshall has also served as a champion of the co-op’s contribution to numerous community service projects and donations throughout his career. Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana Tech University and has represented BECi as a member of the DeRidder Kiwanis Club.

“Ron has contributed over 40 years of experience to Beauregard Electric and our members,” says BECi General Manager and Executive Vice President Kevin Turner. “He has held leadership roles that have been vital to our success. His work ethic, level of expertise, vast amount of knowledge and calm demeanor in times of adversity has left an impact on our co-op. He has been a mentor to many. I want to thank Ron for all he has done for the development, progress and success of Beauregard Electric.”

Marshall resides in DeRidder with his wife and says he is looking forward to fishing, golfing, working in the yard and traveling during his retirement, as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren. Marshall will continue to use his knowledge of the industry to assist BECi in a consultant role when needed.

BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana.