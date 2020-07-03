Ascension Public Schools provided information to parents about school operations for the new school year through a dedicated section of its website, www.apsb.org/2020-21.

"Our schools and district leaders have been working on detailed plans for reopening schools and providing educational services this fall using the Louisiana Department of Education's guidelines," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "There are many logistics that must be worked out such as classroom layouts/assignments, student meal service, bus transportation, and online education options. We are using the feedback provided by parents in the survey sent on June 18th to help shape flexible education plans to meet the needs of over 23,000 students."

On the website, parents will find state guidelines and Ascension protocols for Phases 1, 2, and 3. In addition, there is information about steps the school district is taking in preparation for the return of students on Aug. 5, 2020, such as disinfecting school buildings and buses, installing water bottle fillers, preparing for modified food service, and administering daily temperature checks for students.

For those who are not comfortable returning to a school building, Ascension also offers online learning programs. Details of school plans and registration for online learning will be released by July 17.

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley offered words of support for Ascension's work. “I applaud Ascension Public Schools on their proactive and collaborative approach to ensure they serve students next school year. In unprecedented educational territory, I’ve been impressed with the district’s commitment to both safety and student learning,” said Brumley.

Superintendent Alexander also released a video message to parents today, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/QqGj4i5efWA.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.