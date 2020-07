The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has sadly reported the ninth COVID-19 related death in Beauregard Parish. The death was reported earlier this week, and no information about the deceased has been released at this time.

As of this writing, the LDH has reported over 63,289 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 239 of those cases reported in Beauregard Parish. In neighboring Calcasieu Parish, there are 2,000 positive cases with 59 deaths reported. In Vernon Parish, there are 164 positive cases, and eighth deaths. In Allen Parish, there have been 321 positive cases and 11 deaths.

On a positive note, the LDH has also reported that approximately 43,026 people have recovered from the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has offered the following tips when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

1. Defend Against COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness

of breath. Recognize the symptoms. Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home especially if you are sick.

2. Maintain a Social Distance of 6ft. Social distancing means keeping 6ft. of physical space between yourself and others. This helps to prevent the spread of illness.

3. Stay home if you are sick. If you are sick, stay home. Especially if you have a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to isolate yourself to one room and stay away from others in the household.

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.