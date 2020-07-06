The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce four high-school seniors were awarded scholarships that can be used toward the cost of college tuition, fees, or books for the upcoming school year.

Cassidy Rosseau, a St. Amant High School graduate, is the recipient of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarship.

Darianna Bergeron, a St. Amant High School graduate, is the recipient of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarship.

Larissa Najera, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship program, in the amount of $1,500.

Barbara Fernandes, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association $500 scholarship.