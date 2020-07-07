Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) announced today that Ashley Mazilly will serve as the new Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services. Mazilly was promoted to this position after the retirement of Ron Marshall, who served the cooperative for over 40 years. Mazilly will be responsible for managing the cooperative’s finance, accounting and corporate services.

Mazilly comes to this position with 12-years of experience in accounting and finance. Prior to joining BECi, Mazilly worked in the accounting department of Lake Charles Women and Children’s Hospital. She has served as the cooperative’s finance manager for the past nine years and was voted employee of the year in 2015. Mazilly is a charter member of the DeQuincy Rotary Club and represents BECi in the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce.

Mazilly is an alumna of Iowa High School and holds a bachelor’s degree of accounting from McNeese State University. In addition to her degree, Mazilly has been certified by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) and National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) as a Cooperative Financial Professional (CFPC), a competency-based program to enhance the effectiveness and deepen the understanding of electric co-op finance.

“We are happy that Ashley has continued to learn and grow as a vital member of our co-op staff,” says General Manager and Executive Vice President Kevin Turner. “She will serve as an important part of Beauregard Electric’s mission to continue to serve our members with safe, affordable and reliable electricity.”

Mazilly resides in DeQuincy with her family; husband, Rodney and children, Hadlee and Jett.