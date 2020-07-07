The LSU AgCenter, in collaboration with the Acadiana Food Alliance, Market Umbrella and Sprout-Nola, will kick off a free training program for new and beginning Louisiana farmers in October in Baton Rouge.

Marcus Coleman, program director, said a beginning farmer is defined as someone currently farming with less than 10 years of experience or who wants to start farming.

“Grow Louisiana provides whole-farm planning, horticulture and business training, resources, support, and mentoring with the overall goal of increasing the success of agricultural communities by building a statewide network of farmers and providing business tools and educational resources to new and beginning farmers,” he said.

The program will be held on the LSU campus every Thursday evening for three hours starting Oct. 1. It will continue for eight weeks and conclude with another eight-week session in the spring.

“Participants will engage in a total of 16 classroom sessions, field days and other program activities,” he said.

Participation in the program is free for individuals that are selected, and participants will be provided resources to assist in their farming journey.

This program is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program training grant.

Applications for the program should be submitted by Aug. 26 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrowLABatonRouge.

For more information on the Grow Louisiana program, contact Coleman at macoleman@agcenter.lsu.edu.