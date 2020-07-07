The Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program in Natchitoches is offering food industry Food industry training will promote better dining experiences and grow the restaurant scene locally.

“Are you looking for training and work? Join us and gain skills needed to get and keep a job. Our 12-week program with 4-week externship provides classroom learning and hands-on training. If you are between the ages of 17-24 and are out of work and not in school contact us to learn about the application process. Selected students must be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM-3:00 PM.” said LYWDP.

The Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program provides:

Stipend for participation ($25 per day)

Breakfast and lunch daily

Training includes:

Culinary skills training

ServSafe Certification

Customer service skills

Support and referrals to resources to help you overcome barriers to employment

Job readiness skills (resume writing and accompanying documents)

Basic computer training

Externship placement

Support finding permanent employment

If you are ready to begin this process, contact us at (318)460-7460 or visit BDJcenter.org.