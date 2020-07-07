On Friday, June 3 members of the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Sheriff’s Office were presented with plaques from the community thanking them for their service and dedication. The rain was somewhat a factor for outside worship, but coordinators managed to fill one parking lot with members of the community and our sheriff went out and personally greeted each one.

A meal was presented for the officers and our local law enforcement was prayed over for their safety and service.

Volunteers included Naomi Burgess, Carver teacher—donation, Benoit Ford—meal from Hickory Smokehouse, Christway Church—drinks, volunteers, Brookshires- gift card donation, Building Blocks- donation, Kites—donation, Penney’s glass—donation, R and R — donation, Kim Ott—volunteer, Jessica Jones—organizer.