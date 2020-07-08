“I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.”

Spiritual authority is yet another wonderful gift that derives from our never-ending benefits as children of God.

How does one operate in this power?

It is important to align ourselves with His plans and come into full agreement with His will for our life. We are never to create our own agenda for then we exclude God.

“Teach me to do your will, for you are my God; may your good Spirit lead me on level ground.”

When Jesus sent the 72 out to preach the coming of Christ, He bestowed his power upon them. And within this authority came a great responsibility. Those who were sent forth to share the Good News had to be entrusted to do His will to completion.

“After this the Lord appointed 72 others and sent them two by two ahead of him to every town and place where he was about to go. He told them, 'The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field. Go! I am sending you out like lambs among wolves.'

"When you enter a house, first say, ‘Peace to this house.’ If someone who promotes peace is there, your peace will rest on them; if not, it will return to you.”

Here is where we miss it: too many mistake their own abilities as greater than our Savior. To be effective witnesses for Christ, there must be reverence for who he is and respect for his name.

“The 72 returned with joy and said, 'Lord, even the demons submit to us in your name.'”

Too often many have mistaken Christ as a casual friend while using his name in vain. The power within the name of Jesus is where the authority is laid within each of us. He is not an acquaintance. The Lord is called a friend.

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for the servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you.”

The benefits of this authority permit you and me to have a healthy take-charge attitude in the name of Jesus. No longer allow the weight of the world to hold you hostage to the current situation you may find yourself in. The Bible is a living and spirit-filled guidebook that was given to you and me by God to navigate this life successfully. It all begins with us. Anything that is contrary to the will of God for our life we are to take authority over. Speak into existence using the Word of God victory over your family, finances and business and seal it in the name of Jesus.

“Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.”

God is a good Father who delights in blessing his children. As we share these blessings with others, we also glorify God before man. But remember it takes total faith in that which you confess with your mouth and believe in your heart for God to move on your behalf.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

“And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

I once read: Your confession of faith is your "yes" to His promises.

When petitioning the Lord in prayer you must do so with a clean and humble heart, repentant spirit and sincere attitude of gratitude. Remember it is His will done that makes all the difference.

“Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

Now go!

Walk in your spiritual authority with the assurance what God authorizes, he provides.

You may ask how I can be sure I have been given the same authority as others.

To live at peace within ourselves regardless what is going on around us; you and I must be firmly anchored in the Lord. You may ask how you begin. First a relationship must be established with the son of God, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it. By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior.

Please repeat this prayer: “Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

Bible references: Luke 10:19 NIV; Psalm 143:10; Luke 10:1-3, 5-6; Luke 10:17; Hebrews 11:1; Hebrews 11:6; John 14:12-14: John 15:13-15 ESV: Matthew 6:10. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

Contributing Writer Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at edith.nevis@houmatoday.com