Logan Crayon, a 10th grader at East Beauregard Elementary, has been making strides at only 16 in the dirt track racing world.

Logan started racing at the age of 10 and has been hooked ever since.

Sixteen-year-old Crayon, started in 2020 in the rookie class at Thunder Valley Speedway and won 5 out of 6 races.

Being he won 5 races first that puts Logan winning the points championship in that class and having to move up to the limited class.

Logan will be out of a race car for a few weeks due to a new motor being built by R & R Racing Engines so he can compete in the limited class.

In 2014 Logan got his first go-kart, a QRC Wing Kart and started racing it at Ten Mile Speedway and BJ’s Speedway.

At first, he wasn't very good but after a few weeks of adjusting on the cart and asking questions, Logan started winning races.

In 2016 all go-kart tracks quit running the wing karts and that was when Logan got his start in Mini Stock Racing at 105 Speedway in Cleveland Texas.

105 Speedway was just too far away so Logan moved up to the factory stock class where he could race closer to home.

Logan raced at Sabine speedway for the rest of the year and part of 2019 until a wreck totaled his car.

Two weeks after a wreck Logan got another car that needed a tremendous amount of work to be race-ready.

Logan took the rest of the year off to fix the car and get it redone.

The Parker Family took an old limited modified and turned it into the best car Logan had ever driven.

“We want to thank everyone for all that they have done to help Logan follow his passion, The Parker Family, Jack Butler, David Sweeny, J&M Sandblasting, Precision Transmission and Automotive Repair, R&R Racing Engines, Robby Bilbrey, and Ty Johnson.” said the Crayon Family.